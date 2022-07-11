Casey B. Lust, 46, of Laurelton, entered into rest Saturday, July 9, 2022, at home.
He was born June 24, 1976, in Danville, a son of the late Thomas P. and Linda Ann (Berutti) Lust. On May 26, 2018, he married his soulmate, Shannon K. Lust, who survives.
Casey was a 1994 graduate of Mifflinburg High School, earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Harrisburg Area Community College.
He was proud of working with children and was employed as a Youth Detention Aide and Counselor at NCSTU, Danville, and most recently at Lighting New York, Selinsgrove.
Casey was an EMT and former member of the Union County West End Ambulance Service.
He enjoyed going on adventures with his children, hunting, fishing, woodworking, and Jeep rides in the mountains. Casey was the type of guy who would give his shirt off his back to anyone in need.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Kayla Anne Winter-Lust, Hunter J. Lust, and Paige K. Winter-Lust; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Nicholas and Christina Lust of Middleburg, and Timothy and Nicole Lust of Watsontown; one sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Bob Stout of Halifax; one aunt, Nancy Osborn of Loveland, Colorado; one uncle, Robert Lust of Florida; and nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome to a celebration of Casey‘s life Saturday, July 16, starting at noon at the rear of the West End Fire Company, 3009 State Route 235, Millmont. Please dress casually and wear your flip-flops because that’s what Casey would’ve wanted. There will be some food and drinks provided, however if you could, please bring a covered dish to pass.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.