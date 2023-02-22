Casper J. "Ski" Smerroskie, 83, of Lower Road, Shamokin, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Serenity Gardens, Kulpmont.
Casper was born Jan. 6, 1940, in Ranshaw, a son of the late Stanley and Kathryn (Novic) Smerroskie.
He graduated from Coal Township High School in 1958.
He joined the Army in 1958 and served until his honorable discharge in 1961, receiving the good conduct medal.
Mr. Smerroskie worked in the telephone industry for 31 years, ultimately retiring from Verizon in 2004.
Casper is survived by his wife of 35 years, Edna Grace "Dolly" (Klinepeter) Smerroskie; son and daughter-in-law, Stan Lee and Sarah Tucker of Florida; daughter and son-in-law, Dawn Ebersole and Doug Compton of Kentucky; stepson, Tim Delong of Florida; stepdaughter, Kim Delong of Pennsylvania; two grandsons, Sabian and Cameron of Pennsylvania, seven step-grandchildren, his many step-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brother, George Sims; and sisters, Mary Cecelia Flynn, Dorothy Williams and Marcella Hombosky.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.