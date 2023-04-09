It felt like a Hollywood premiere on Saturday afternoon, March 25, at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg. Celebrity cat Schmagel was making a personal appearance at the theatre in conjunction with the film “A Man Called Otto.” Schmagel “co-stars” with Tom Hanks in this beautiful film.
Schmagel hails from Catawissa where he lives with his owner and trainer Britany Hufnagle Long, her husband Bhrett, and their daughter, Avery. Schmagel’s sister, Schmiscuit, is also part of the feline’s family.
Britany owns and operates Hillcrest Canine Country Club in Catawissa.
Barbara Spaventa, Campus board member, welcomed me and introduced me to the Longs and to Schmagel. What a beauty! Schmagel has a stunning long-hair gray coat and a calm demeanor. As a celebrity, he’s gotten used to adoring fans wanting a few minutes with him, including your On the Scene reporter.
This event, free and open to the public, also included a fundraiser for SUN Pets. People could make donations, buy cat-related items, and even adopt one of the many adorable kitties brought to the event by Kats by Keithan, Eloise Keithan‘s labor of love for 18 years. I spoke with Robin Montgomery of SUN Pets and commended the group on the excellent work they do to neuter and spay cats and dogs (one being my cat, Sunny, who took a trip on the neutering bus last July). These volunteers are unsung heroes. I met Erin Hoover, the president of SUN Pets. She loves her work, helping pets and owners. Thank you all.
The line outside to meet Schmagel was getting longer and longer. I went outside to talk with some of the people waiting in the chilly weather. Their spirits were high and they were thrilled to be given this opportunity.
I spoke with Lindsay McAnnaney, Steve McAnnaney, and daughters Livi and Aunie from West Milton. Their excitement about meeting Schmagel was contagious.
Arline Tobula, a downtown Lewisburg resident, walked to the Campus and stood in line with Don and Brenda Adams. Arline hadn’t met Don and Brenda before the event. They enjoyed talking about Schmagel and getting to know each other. Strangers becoming friends because they wanted to meet a famous cat.
Bonnie Wicher was looking forward to meeting Schmagel. We met as she waited in line. She was meeting Gwen Lemmerman who was waiting inside.
Other Schmagel fans On the Scene included Kit Sisson, John and Julianna Cooper, Judy Glock, Lori Walters John Moore, Brandy and Bri Margeo, Walt Holda, Joanne and Allen Schweinsberg, Campus staffer Michael Conrad, Caroline and Joe Campagna, Morty and Evelyn Hershman, Jeff Scheckter, and Betsy Noyce. About 200 people came to meet Schmagel. Some stayed to see “A Man Called Otto” being shown after the open house.
I spoke with Britany about training Schmagel. She told me that treat rewards work very well. Britany stayed close behind the camera during filming in case she was needed. Schmagel knew his “person” was close by which helped him feel secure. Tom Hanks loved Schmagel. They got along very well.
Bhrett Long said being at the premiere of the film, on the red carpet, was thrilling. Schmagel took it in stride. Tom Hanks held Schmagel as they posed for photos: Schmagel was a pro.
No matter how many people wanted photos or the opportunity to pet him, Schmagel was the epitome of composure. Britany would talk to him and keep him close when she knew he needed a minute to himself. I don’t know if anyone asked for Schmagel’s “pawtograph.”
Issues of Inside PA, which featured Schmagel on the cover and in a feature, were available for people wanting a keepsake. Stacey Cruisie and Jennifer Bowen proudly held up their copies.
It was nice seeing Joanne Arbogast, former Daily Item Features editor, and meeting her friend, Sandy Shiffler, who I found out, is the daughter of the late Ruth Shiffler, my son’s wonderful kindergarten teacher at Linntown.
Abbey Scheckter was with her daughter, Caroline, and Theo Wilkinson. They were patiently waiting to meet Schmagel.
I spotted John and Sue Mathias, Jane Mead, and Ann Pusey walking into the theatre lobby to meet the famous feline. Ann Glock brought her mom, Ann McCloskey, to the event. Belinda Stefl made an appearance, too, although we didn’t have a chance to chat. I did chat with Dave and Karen Hall for a few minutes.
I adored Steve Styers‘ cap. It proudly proclaimed “cat person.” Steve was a very happy cat person when he got to spend time with Schmagel.
Everyone was smiling as they waited their turn. It was not only exciting to meet Schmagel, it was also uplifting. It was a joy to see people coming together for this delightful experience, one that touched their hearts. It was a “purrfect” afternoon.
I told Sunny all about it when I got home and showed him Schmagel’s photo. He yawned and went back to sleep.
Until next time…