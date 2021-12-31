Catherine A. Dewald, 91, formerly of Exchange, Montour County, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Dec. 15, 1930, in Exchange, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Florence (Umstead) Adams. She was married to Lester J. "Joe" Dewald for 37 years until his death Jan. 18, 1990.
She was a graduate of Turbotville High School and was employed in the garment industry for many years. She was an active member of the ILGWU (International Ladies Garment Workers Union) earlier in her life.
She enjoyed traveling and cherished times spent with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, Steven L. Dewald and his wife Susie K. of Exchange and Michael D. Dewald and his wife Deb of Turbotville; a daughter, Lisa J. Laidacker and her husband Gary of Hughesville; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; and three sisters, Doris Rogers of Hughesville, Mary Lou Byers of Exchange, and Ora Winfield of Muncy.
Preceding her in death besides her husband was a grandson, Joshua Wade Biddle in 2008; two brothers, Frank and Dean Adams; and two sisters, Alice Aikey and Rene High.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc., PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 602 South Market St., Muncy with the Rev. Rick Robinson officiating.
Burial will follow in Muncy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Catherine's memory be made to the Thyra M. Humphrey Breast Center, 210 JPM Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
