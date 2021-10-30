Catherine Boundonna, 75, of Memorial Acres, Sunbury, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at the Gardens at Millville.
She was formerly employed at SUNCOM Industries, Northumberland. Catherine enjoyed community and social activities.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Amazing Grace Community Church, 138 Leed St., Sunbury, with Pastor Darrin Hunt officiating.
Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.