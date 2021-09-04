Catherine H. Kieffer, 84, Halifax

Catherine H. Kieffer 84, of Halifax, was called home Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
She was preceded in passing by her parents, Mary and Homer Hassinger; a sister, Elva Miller, and her husband of 61 years, Ralph Kieffer. She is survived by a sister, Jean Romaine Patton, of Halifax, Pa.; a daughter, Carol Schaubhut (Stephen) of Dover, Pa.; three sons, Miles Kieffer (Lori), David Kieffer (Tena) and Glenn Kieffer (Jan) all of Halifax. She was blessed with nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She Loved baseball and was a loyal "Phillies" fan. She often watched “Jeopardy!" and "Antiques Roadshow.” She enjoyed backyard bird watching while working on her crossword puzzles. She looked forward daily to visits from family, friends and neighbors. Catherine was the published author of a book entitled "Loyalton Memories.” She researched, documented and remembered the family genealogy extending many generations. She was a life member and past president of the Gratz historical society. She was a life member of the Gratz VFW ladies auxiliary.
Catherine enjoyed cooking, homemaking, traveling and gardening. She held positions with various agencies helping the disadvantaged find jobs and purpose. She also worked at Pennsylvania Blue Shield, Halifax High School, Pennsylvania Farmers Union and Retired from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. Her family wishes to extend great thanks for all the care both within the medical establishments and at home which afforded her the most comfort possible.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes Inc, Elizabethville, a Minnich Funeral Establishment handled the arrangements.
A memorial service will be held for Catherine (Cassie) at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 3 Church Street, Halifax (Fishersville) PA.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Church at, 3 Church Street, Halifax, PA 17032 or Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110,
** in memory of Catherine H. Kieffer.
