Catherine M. Cluck, 88, of Richfield, entered eternal life Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Richfield Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born Thursday, April 20, 1933, in Susquehanna Township, Juniata County, a daughter of the late George Shope and Maggie (Goodling) Shope. She married the love of her life, John E. Cluck on Oct. 15, 1950. He preceded her in death on July 11, 2016, having celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Over the years, Catherine had been employed with a few of the factories throughout the area. She was a member of the Stoney Run Mission Church. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, needlepoint and completing jig-saw puzzles.
Catherine is survived by her twin sons, Ronald W. Cluck and his wife, Rita, and Donald G. Cluck; two granddaughters, Teresa (Timothy) Meckley, and Jennifer (Greer) Lukens; and a great-grandson, Jaxon Meckley; six sisters and brothers, Viola Chubb, Marie (Elam) Shelley, Irene (Harold) Troutman, Marlin (Connie) Shope, Bertha (Larry) Lamey and Maynard Shope and companion Deb.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Catherine was preceded in death by a son, Maynard Cluck on July 17, 1972; a great-grandson, Julius Feltman; one sister, Mildred Strawser and her husband Philip; a brother, Mahlin Shope; and a brother-in-law, Bill Chubb.
A viewing will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Stoney Run Mission Church, 2825 Evendale Hill Road, McAlisterville, PA 17049, with the Rev. Nicholas Smith officiating.
Burial will take place following the service in the Mount Zion United Methodist Cemetery, Millerstown.
Memorials in Catherine's name can be made to her church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.