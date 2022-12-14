Catherine M. (Mordan) Nungesser, 91, of 55 Trump Road, Danville, died peacefully at the home of her daughter, Shirley Bernes, in Bloomsburg, Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, 2022.
Born in Danville on Oct. 3, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Clayton W. and Hazel M. (Barnhart) Mordan. She was a 1950 graduate of Danville High School.
Catherine was employed by Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for more than 20 years as a sterilizer.
She was a member of Kline’s Grove United Methodist Church, the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post 40 and the Red Hat Society of Danville.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Nungesser, on Feb. 2, 1990; by a son, Clayton William “Bill” Nungesser on July 25, 2017; by a daughter, Ruth E. Nungesser on Oct. 25, 2021; by a granddaughter, Catherine Cole; five brothers, Robert Mordan, Arthur Mordan, David Mordan, James Mordan and Robert Mordan; and by two sisters, Elsie Cragle and Donna Shultz.
Catherine is survived by six children, Deborrah Ann, wife of Charles Cole, Bloomsburg, Shirley, wife of Edward Bernes, Bloomsburg, John L. “Jack” Nungesser, and his wife Donna, Sunbury, Joanne M. Schlagel, Danville, Harry Nungesser, and his wife Danielle, Sunbury, Beth S. Nungesser, Danville; a son-in-law, Andrew M. Towey with whom she resided; 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three brothers, Raymond “Nook” Mordan, Danville, Charles Mordan and his wife Shirley, Norristown, Larry “Butch” Mordan, Danville; a sister, Alice, wife of Vaughn Wintersteen, Danville, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Kline’s Grove United Methodist Church, 1058 Church Road, Sunbury, with her pastor, Pastor Eric Light officiating. Friends may call at the church from 1:30 to 2:30 p. m.
Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville.
