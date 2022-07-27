Catherine Pastore Blair, 80, died at home in Lewisburg, from cancer on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Born June 14, 1942, Catherine grew up in Boston, Massachusetts. She moved to Lewisburg, in 1970 and received a Ph.D. in English literature from Penn State in 1980. She worked in Bucknell University’s Writing Center for many years, and then in 1992 she began a second career — obtaining a master’s degree in biology and then spending the next 15 years doing both field and lab research on beetles. She retired in 2010.
She loved the outdoors — gardening, hiking, and maybe most of all riding horses. She was an enthusiastic and talented cook.
Catherine is survived by her husband of 50 years, Steve Becker of Lewisburg; her daughter, Emily Blair and partner Phuong Nguyen, and her grandson, Max Nguyen of Brooklyn, N.Y.; six siblings, and many nieces and nephews.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
