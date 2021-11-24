Cathy A. Katherman, 66, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born May 13, 1955, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Jean E. (Zechman) Wenrich of Laurelton, and the late Donald E. Wenrich. On Sept. 18, 1976, she married Walter C. Katherman, who survives.
Cathy graduated from Mifflinburg High School and then obtained her Pennsylvania License for Cosmetology Education.
She was owner/operator of Cathy’s Hair Gallery, Lewisburg, for 36 years.
Cathy was a former member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mifflinburg, where she taught nursery Sunday school.
She was a member of the Middlecreek Antique Machinery Association and enjoyed announcing for Vintage Iron Club, and attending tractor pulls at both.
Cathy was an avid reader, loved being in her swimming pool, and visiting the beach. She was very social and loved talking with friends and clients.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 45 years are one daughter and son-in-law, Caitlynn and Matthew Bergenstock of Mifflinburg; two nieces; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Wenrich Jr.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be conducted at 11 with Rev. Justin Lingenfelter officiating.
