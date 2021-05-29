DANVILLE — A fire on Friday night in Danville that sent one woman to the hospital is undetermined until the investigation concludes next week, according to Danville Fire Chief John Buckenberger.
The second alarm fire at 1065 Mill St. started in a third-story apartment around 9 p.m., bringing out more than 50 firefighters from neighboring municipalities. The chief, assistant chiefs and fire marshall left the scene at 3:30 a.m. and will await the insurance investigator’s report next week before making any further determinations, the chief said on Saturday.
“This was a lot of work,” said Buckenberger. “We had the fire trapped in the room. We had to do a lot of handwork and cutting with saws to open up different areas of the roof to get to the hot spots. That made it tough.”
A female resident who was initially trapped on the first floor was rescued. She was taken to Geisinger for a check due to smoke inhalation, but “she is fine,” said Buckenberger.
Fire damaged the third floor and part of the second floor. The rest of the building had smoke and water damage, he said.
The chief did not have the name of the owner, but residents of the complex said on Friday night that eight people lived in the building.
Sandy Wildower, 36, a resident of the complex said, against the wishes of her neighbors, she ran back inside her apartment and gathered the two other people living there, along with six kittens and her purse before bolting outside as fire trucks began to arrive at around 9 p.m.
Buckenberger said crews from Danville, Riverside, Sunbury, Northumberland and Bloomsburg were called to the scene.
“I’m really proud of the job they did,” said the chief.
