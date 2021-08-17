The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Bucknell held an intrasquad scrimmage Tuesday, and coach Dave Cecchini was pleased with what he saw from his team.
“We got a lot of great reps today,” Cecchini said. “We’ve become a lot closer (as a football team during camp). We’re still not there yet. We still have a long ways to go, but we still have some more time to work on that.”
The Bison played 66 snaps of live football, a little less than two weeks after arriving for fall camp on Aug. 5.
Freshmen running backs Rushawn Baker and Paul Neel impressed in the scrimmage.
Baker set up an Adam Barakat touchdown catch by running for nearly a 75-yard gain. Baker found a gap and then outraced the defense; he was chased down just shy of the goal line by two-time All-Patriot League performer Gavin Pringle. Shortly before the overtime period, Baker later scored a touchdown of his own.
Like his classmate, Neel set up a touchdown. With the offense at midfield, he found a seam, made a cut and rumbled up the sideline. He went out of bounds with less than 5 yards to the end zone; fellow running back Mikey Neal ultimately finished off the drive.
“It starts with the performance of the running backs,” Cecchini said. “Rushawn Baker and Paul Neel each had some really explosive plays in terms of running away from people, breaking tackles, making great cuts. Alex Barnard did an outstanding job, and made some plays as well. On a whole, that was a really impressive group, and that really helped propel our offense.”
The Bison defense also made plenty of plays. Freshman John Schlendorf forced a safety, sophomore Tyler Bower recovered a fumble and the Bucknell defensive line kept the pressure on the offense.
“On the defensive side of the ball, I was really impressed with our defensive line play,” Cecchini said. “We really generated some pressure. We were blitzing a decent amount, and that helped generate pressure. Overall, we had a lot of guys coming free upfront, just doing a great job against the run and the pass.”
Sophomore Damian Harris put an exclamation mark on the scrimmage by making a highlight-reel touchdown catch on the first play of the overtime period. Harris outleapt his defender to grab senior Tarrin Earle’s pass, causing the offensive sideline to erupt.