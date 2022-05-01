Eid al-Fitr and Eid ul-Adha are the two official holidays celebrated within the Sunni Islam religious framework.
Although some Sunnis mark other celebrations, such as the “Mawlid an-Nabi,” the Prophet Muhammad’s (peace and blessings of God upon him) birthday, the Mawlid is not an official religious celebration according to Islamic jurisprudence.
There is a report from scripture that the Prophet Muhammad arrived in Medina (current-day Saudi Arabia) where the people had been celebrating for two days. He turned to his companion for clarification. He was informed that there were festivals celebrated in the time of pre-Islam. The Prophet replied: “Verily, God has replaced these two days with two better days: Eid ul-Adha and Eid al-Fitr.” (Sunan Abi Dawud)
Eid al-Fitr, the first holiday, comes after Ramadan, and falls on the first day of “Shawwal,” which is the 10th month in the Arabic calendar. The end of the month of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Arabic calendar, completes the obligatory fasting, and Muslims around the world celebrate Ramadan’s completion on Eid al-Fitr day.
While the Eids aren’t public holidays in America, they are in Muslim-populated countries. Most businesses and schools close, and many people plan their vacations during this time.
The U. S. Postal Service issued a beautiful “Eid Greetings” stamp in its Holiday Celebrations series featuring the work of American-Muslim, Mohamed Zakariya, a calligrapher known globally among Muslims and non- Muslims. The “Eid Greetings” stamp was issued as a Forever stamp.
Eid day is celebrated in different ways around the world. Generally, when a Muslim awakes, after making the morning prayer he eats an odd number of dates, raisins, or such and then takes a ritual bath called “ghusl.”
He dresses for the Eid prayer in his best, clean clothes. Many Muslims like to buy new clothes, but it’s not necessary. The goal is to look one’s very best because Eid is a joyous day much like going to church on Easter Sunday or Christmas Day!
Little girls can be seen on Eid day showing off their colorful Cinderella-type dresses, and the small boys, not to be outdone, sport their suits and ties, or some wear traditional clothing from their heritage.
When everyone is ready, the family will head off to the mosque for the community Eid prayer. Weather permitting, sometimes Eid prayer is held outside, in parks or other open spaces as was done in the time of the Prophet and his companions.
Before the Eid prayer begins, Muslims donate to a special obligatory monetary charity called “zakat-ul-Fitr” or “fitrana” which is due for every Muslim in the household regardless of age or gender. Some Muslims believe this charity, which is given only to the needy, should be given in food and not money. However it’s given, it’s the responsibility of the male head of the household to distribute it before the Eid prayer begins.
After the Eid prayer, everyone greets each other with smiles, hugs, and a variety of congratulatory responses like “Eid Mubarak!” Then it’s time to celebrate. Everyone heads off to the community Eid “feast,” which is sometimes catered, or is sometimes a potluck.
Decorated tables are set out with gift bags, candy, and popcorn balls for the children. Adults also coordinate games and prizes for them.
As Eid day winds down, people return home. Others visit each other’s homes, or travel to relatives and friends in other towns.
Eid ul-Adha, the second Islamic holiday, is always a little over two months later. This year, God willing, we will be observing it aroundJuly 9.
S. E. Jihad Levine (Sr. Safiyyah) is a Muslim Chaplain, and a teacher at the Sunbury Islamic Center Sunday School. She is also Director of Project Hurriyyah, a project that assists Muslim girls and women who are either incarcerated or on parole. She writes about Islam from a generalized Sunni perspective.