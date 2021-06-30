The tradition of setting off fireworks on July 4th began in Philadelphia in 1777, the first organized annual celebration of Independence Day while Congress was still occupied with the ongoing war. The Ships’ cannon fired a 13-gun salute in honor of the 13 colonies.
It was reported at night there was a grand exhibition of fireworks which began and concluded with thirteen rockets on the Commons.
The most common symbol of the holiday is the American Flag, and the music of the Star-Spangled Banner, the national anthem of the United States.
— history.com Editors
THIS WEEK IN LOCAL NEWS
July, 1830: “The ladies of this place gave a party on the green to celebrate the 4th of July. The Columbia Guards gave a fine exhibition. At 3 o’clock the party assembled in the grove-some seated themselves under the Hickories, others chose to stand in groups or promenade the grounds. All appeared to be enjoying the principles and feelings of freedom.
“Between 4 and 5 o’clock the entire party, seated, at a large table, were profusely supplied with everything which the most fastidious taste could desire. Then the children who had been frolicking in the woods sat down.
“The violin then sounded and those disposed to ‘trip the light fantastic’ had a fantastic opportunity to indulge in that innocent and wholesome amusement, on the carpet of green and beneath the canopy of nature. Mr. Roberts, a half-hour before sunset, ascended his balloon over the Susquehanna and returned to the earth on the farm of Mr. Wm. Boyd in Rush Township.
“The Declaration of Independence was read to celebrate the 54th anniversary of American Independence. Toasts were made and each was followed by a gun salute, cheers and songs. A splendid ball was held in the evening at the home of Mr. Doan.”
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Tractors, marching units, fire trucks, floats, all in the annual Millville July 4th parade led by The Spirit of ’76 Fife and Drum Corps of Endicott, New York playing patriotic music. Antique Farmall toy tractors were being pulled by a real Farmall tractor.
Riverside’s Southside Fire Company with its tanker, a float of future hunters was offering black Labrador Retriever puppies for sale, marching in the parade attended each year by fans from far and wide. There was also an evening of fireworks to end one of their best festivals ever held for the celebration of Independence Day.
The Danville Elks were celebrating their 100 year anniversary with a cookout at their home on the Bloomsburg highway.
Pictured in the local newspaper were Centennial Committee members: Jack Farrell, Jim Kishbaugh, Bill Hause and Larry Knorr flipping the burgers on the grills.
40 YEARS AGO (1981) The 1981 selections to the Danville Little League All-Star team comprised of 11- and 12-year-old youngsters, included: (East End,) Matt Borick, David Martin, Matson Pierce, (CATV), Bryan James, Eric Segada, (South Side), Brian Severson, Aaron Shultz, (Continental), Brian Wiktor, (Pioneers), Shawn Patterson, David Quickel (GMC), Ron Hoover (Central Penn), Robert Mordan, (TRW), Mark Maturani (KVS), John Brent; Alternates, Dave Betz, (CATV), Chris Ackerman, (KVS).
Coaches were also named for the Little League All-Star team. Bob James, CATV coach, as the All-Stars head coach with Allen Lumpkin, assistant CATV coach, named as his assistant. Coaches were selected by mutual consent of the Little League teams.
In the “July 4 Firecracker Better Ball of Partners” golf tournament at the Frosty Valley Country Club, Jack Foust and Bob Breisch shot a one-over par 145 to win the championship.
Three strokes behind the leader were Frank Rinker and Frank Richard with 148 and in third place at 152 were John Oleksy and Paul Nevel.
Winners of the Washies Playground Foul Shooting Tournament included Brian Earlston (9 year-olds) Missy Wagner (13-year-old) Jim Keefer (11 year-olds) and Ron Hoover (12 year-olds).
60 YEARS AGO (1961) Danville’s entry in the Six-County Firemen’s Parade, held at Berwick, came home with a trophy for placing second in the competition for Units.
The Danville Unit winning the commendation and applause of the crowds along the streets included apparatus from the Washington and Friendship fire companies, the Frank W. Sidler American Legion Honor Guard and the Danville Boys and Girls Band. The trophy was displayed in a local merchant window.
According to the local newspaper, the Washies Playground observed Independence Day with a 4th of July parade that highlighted the day’s activities.
“Today’s celebration was observed to recall with gratitude the vision of our forefathers, who gave to us and our children a heritage of liberty, and on this day the children of the Washies Playground annually salute our flag and the democracy for which it stands as we are proud to live in a country where the rights and privileges of freedom are the heritage of everyone.”
Americanism will be the main theme of this week’s activities at the playground.
Pictured in The Danville News were Greg Williams and Harry Criswell preparing to make a criss-cross dive at Sunnybrook Park while practicing for the diving show. Others taking part in the show are Bobby Ryan, LeRoy Kline, Tim Cropf, Clayton Temple, Hayden Jones, Junior Harris, Greg Williams, Jim Lyons, Bob Marks and Jay Livziey. The show would consist of series of front flips, front jackknife dives, jack swan with a tuck, single flips, one and a half flips, one and a half-forward somersault and full gainers. There were also specialty dives and funny acts.
Junior and Senior Life Saving Courses were offered at Sunnybrook Park. Instruction was free; 16 years or older for senior life-saving courses-juniors age 12 years and up.
An explanation of the values of life saving in respect to personal protection as well as helping others was included in the course.
75 YEARS AGO (1946) Several thousand people witnessed the 4th of July Washingtonville Pet Parade, a highly successful affair, attracting families from miles around.
“Everything from horses to canaries were ridden, carried or walked by the eager children, anxious to win acclaim for their beloved pets.”
It was hoped that the parade may become an annual event. Each child was presented with a Dixie cup of ice cream for participating in the parade, a gift of the Parent Teachers Association who sponsored the parade. A carnival was held after the parade with the feature attraction being a square dance.
One of many ads that appeared in The Danville News concerning the OPA; was this one by Otto’s Auto Supply concurring with the request of President Truman in his radio address: “Otto’s will continue to serve you at the same price levels set up by the OPA. Otto’s will abide by OPA regulations and convert every effort to discourage any increase in the price of their merchandise, as far as is humanly possible. Otto’s joins hand-in-hand with every patriotic American to do all they can to prevent inflation.”
OPA, the Office of Price Administration, existed from 1941-1946. A WWII agency of public price control.
The Danville Livestock Market set an all-time record for sales and prices bid for stock at the first weekly auction since the OPA expired and “ceilings left American market lines.” The sale was featured by “buying demand” unequaled since the market has been in operation.
“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” — Elmer Davis
My friends and I as young children, 7-9, enjoyed running around North Mill Street area on July 4th with boxes of firecrackers, throwing them, one at a time, on pavements to hear the crackle.
Also, visiting one of the playgrounds; having fun at their many holiday events.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.