Each year on the 14th day of the Jewish month of Adar, Jewish communities around the world celebrate the festival of Purim. Based on the biblical Scroll of Esther, the festival commemorates the bravery of Esther and her uncle Mordecai.
They saved the Jews from slaughter by the evil prime minister, Haman who cast lots (purim in Hebrew) to decide the day on which the Jews would be killed by his soldiers. Because the heroine of the story, Esther, hid her Jewish identity in order to become queen, she was in a position to save her people by exposing Haman’s plot to King Ahashveros.
Though widely believed by biblical scholars to be a parable, the story of Esther inspired Jewish communities throughout the middle ages to celebrate their own Purims whenever they successfully escaped destruction by the Crusades.
Today Purim is celebrated with the reading of the scroll of Esther, called in Hebrew the megillah; the eating of triangular, filled cookies known as hamantaschen or Haman’s pockets; and giving donations of food and money to the poor.
During the reading of the Scroll of Esther, everyone is encouraged to boo loudly whenever Haman is mentioned and bang instruments to drown out the sound of this villain’s name. Children and adults often dress in costume to honor Esther’s secret identity in the castle, and Purim carnivals are popular in many communities.
This year Purim begins the evening of March 6 and ends the evening of March 7. It will be an opportunity for us to come together and celebrate the strength of the Jewish people to withstand generations of Hamans who would seek to destroy us. What the story of Esther teaches us is that anyone has the chance to be a hero, if they are able to recognize their inner purpose and courage. As Mordecai reminds Esther: “Who knows, perhaps you have attained your royal position for just such a crisis.” (Esther 4:14)
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.