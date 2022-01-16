Being Jewish, almost anywhere in the world today, involves living in (at least) two civilizations — your national one and a Jewish-centered one. In the United States, we are always aware that we celebrate two sets of holidays. While school and work calendars generally align with a national calendar, including vacations, days off, federal closings, etc. Jewish holidays may or may not fall in those times, but they are rarely the reason for the season.
In part, that is because the Hebrew calendar and the secular (Gregorian) calendar are different. Jewish months and days do not correspond with secular months and days because we have a solar/lunar calendar. That is why it seems that some years, for instance, Hanukkah is “early” or “late.” In fact, it is the same day on the Hebrew calendar, 25th of Kislev, but the period within the season might change.
Calendrical differences are often linked to the agricultural year-cycles we find in the Bible. Planting, gleaning, and harvest times are all linked to a specific Jewish holiday. This is especially evident in the tradition of having four “New Year” dates that we celebrate: the most familiar one is Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year. We also mark the “new year” for cattle toward the end of the summer season; the new year for the ancient kings of Israel mid-spring; and the new year for the trees, in late winter.
We celebrate this holiday, called Tu B’shvat, this year on Jan. 17th. Tu B’shvat, its name meaning the 15 day of the month of Shvat, falls just before the earliest plants and flowers are starting to appear in the land of Israel. Originally associated with the accounting of property holdings, Tu B’shvat has taken on a number of symbolic meanings as Jewish communities have lived outside of the holy land and have moved through world history.
In the 16th century, the Jewish mystics living in (then) Palestine in the town of Tzfat, created a ritual celebration for the holiday that included eating different kinds of fruits and nuts, in order to uplift the spiritual connection between the fruits of the land and the Divine Creator of those fruits. Tu B’shvat became associated with environmentalism by the early Jewish pioneers in the late 18th and 19th centuries. They planted trees in the land of Israel (then called Palestine) as a way of shoring up the environment, enriching the soil, and literally, reconnecting to their roots in this holy land. In recent years, Jewish environmentalists have taken Tu B’shvat on as a “Jewish Earth Day,” focusing on the mitzvot, or commandments, of caring for the land and preventing unnecessary waste.
Having another opportunity to honor the land and the precious environment supporting it has never seemed more urgent than now. If we are indeed made to be stewards of this earth, we need all the reminders we can get to be more vigilant in this holy task.
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.