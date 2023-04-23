Over Easter weekend I heard of two community celebrations that just warmed my heart. As a Peacemaker, I am a huge fan of community celebrations that reach across all barriers. What’s interesting about these celebrations is that they began as communal celebrations which later took on Western religious significance. Over time, the religious overtones have dwindled and they once again became festive, communal, seasonal celebrations. While some will bemoan the loss of religious significance, I hope they can appreciate these gatherings as opportunities for joy with their neighbors.
The first celebration is a German tradition, a bonfire that happens on Easter Eve. Bonfires in Germany, apparently go back to Egypt, where bonfires were held to welcome back the Sun. They were probably held in Germany originally to burn the fields clear for replanting. This spring event celebrated the fertility of the fields, and the animals, and, not least, the people! As Germany was Christianized, rather than try and take away the fires, they changed the meaning. Now the fires are held on Easter Eve, at one point included in that tradition as part of the vigil before the Sunday Morning Resurrection.
The fires are fueled with pallets and last year’s Christmas trees. These fires have mostly lost their Christian symbolism, but they have retained their agricultural roots, because this is often the time that food markets are started again. These fires are very much a family and community celebration, people stream in to stand together to watch the fires burn — often moving between fires, talking to neighbors and reveling in Spring’s return. The turning of a season is cause for a communal celebration of Peace.
The second celebration, kite flying, takes place on the Monday after Easter in Guyana. The story told about the origin of kite flying goes back to the days of British Rule when Easter Monday had significance in the Anglican Church. Supposedly Chinese workers, who didn’t share this religious holiday, flew handmade kites over Easter weekend. When Church leaders complained that the kite flyers were not in church, the workers cunningly explained that the kites were symbols of Jesus’ resurrection.
Imagine a sky filled with kites. Imagine a crowd filled with Joy, running in fields or on the beaches. Imagine the creativity to design and build a new and better kite each year and the friendly competition between and within families. In Guyana’s Tropical climate, the weather is fine for National Kite Flying Day. How about a picnic? How about seeing how high they can fly… How about seeing how high they can fly for Peace!
What Peaceful celebrations and gatherings might we start to fill our hearts with Joy? This winter, Lewisburg celebrated the Magic of the Winter Skies, offering stories and music to enliven a dark and cold night. Where would you like to meet your neighbors in Peace?
Hmmm. I’ll have to start thinking. You start thinking too. Maybe we can build Peace Dove Kites! Write to me with your ideas. You can find me at ann@annkeelerevans.org. Until then I wish you Salaam, Shalom, Peace.
