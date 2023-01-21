The Associated Press
TORONTO — Grant Williams scored a career-high 25 points, Jaylen Brown had 27 and the Boston Celtics overcame the absence of leading scorer Jayson Tatum to extend their winning streak to nine games by beating the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday.
Already without Tatum, Boston’s injury woes worsened when guard Marcus Smart hurt his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room. He did not return.
Center Robert Williams stayed in the game after Brown collided with his left knee in the opening quarter. At halftime, Williams was ruled out for the second half because of a hyperextended knee.
“It says a lot about our team,” Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said of the short-handed victory. “In the beginning of the game, you could obviously feel that we just didn’t have the juice. We just kept playing. We never wavered, we made great plays. Guys did a great job managing the game.”
Williams had left knee surgery last March but returned in the playoffs.
Mazzulla said Williams’ latest injury was “nothing serious,” adding that X-rays on Smart’s ankle revealed no structural damage.
Malcolm Brogdon scored 23 points and Payton Pritchard scored all of his 12 in the fourth quarter. The Celtics are unbeaten since a Jan. 3 defeat at Oklahoma City.
“To win in the NBA is hard enough, to win on the road down a bunch of guys is hard to do,” Brown said. “You don’t want to take it for granted, but we definitely have enough on this team, enough in this locker room, to win games whoever is on the floor.”
Al Horford scored five points and shot 2 for 10 but had a rebound, a blocked shot and a steal in the final 20 seconds of the fourth quarter.
“The box score doesn’t tell the story about what he does for us,” Mazzulla said. “When he takes it to another level defensively, we’re a different team.”
Grant Williams shot 7 for 13 and made four of six from 3-point range. He went 7 for 8 at the line.
Wizards 138, Magic 118
WASHINGTON — Rui Hachimura equaled a career-high with 30 points and Kyle Kuzma added 25 to lift the Wizards to a victory over Orlando.
Bradley Beal scored 17 points in his second game back from a hamstring injury, although Kristaps Porzingis left the game in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain. Porzingis scored 17 points. Washington has won seven straight against the Magic. The Wizards never trailed in this one. Markelle Fultz led the Magic with 23 points.
Cavaliers 114, Bucks 102
CLEVELAND — Evan Mobley scored a career-high 38 points, Darius Garland added 21 and the Cavaliers bounced back from an embarrassing loss with a win over the Bucks, who were again without injured star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Mobley made sure the Cavs shook off their loss on Friday to the Golden State Warriors, who beat Cleveland despite resting Stephen Curry and three other starters.
The 21-year-old Mobley finished 19 of 27 from the field and had his top scoring performance as a pro without making a three throw or 3-pointer.
Drue Holiday scored 28 and Bobby Portis Jr. added 23 for Milwaukee, which played its fifth straight game without Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP is nursing a sore left knee.
Hornets 122, Hawks 118
ATLANTA — Terry Rozier hit three throws with 1.1 seconds remaining, and the undermanned Hornets overcame a 19-point third-quarter deficit to end the Hawks’ five-game winning streak.
Clint Capela tipped in a putback of Trae Young’s missed runner with 5.4 seconds to go for Atlanta, but Rozier, who scored 16 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, drew a foul from Jalen Johnson and buried the ensuing free throws to win it.
The Hawks lost when Young, trying to inbound the ball from the right sideline, couldn’t find an open teammate with Mason Plumlee making it tough to put the ball in play. His turnover ended it.
Timberwolves 113, Rockets 104
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D’Angelo Russell added 23 and the Timberwolves handed the Rockets their 13th straight loss.
Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points.
Houston’s Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage of a Timberwolves team that was without Rudy Gobert (right groin soreness) for the third consecutive game. Sengun made his first seven field goals and was the catalyst for Houston outrebounding Minnesota 56-30.