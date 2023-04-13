ALMEDIA — The Bluejays snatched seven runs in the third inning to pull away from Shamokin during the HAC-II contest. Ava Klingerman hit a home run in the bottom of the fourth to cap off a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate to go along with a team-high three RBIs for Central Columbia (6-2, 2-1). Abigail Haught ran three times and recorded two RBIs of her own in the game.
Nina Wilk hit a grand slam for the Indians (2-3, 2-2) in the fifth inning to get them on the score board. Wilk also finishes with a game-high four RBIs.
Central Columbia 12, Shamokin 5
Shamokin;000;041;0 — 5-5-1
C.Columbia;127;200;X — 12-15-1
Emma Yoder and Macy Gearhart. Emma Kurtz and Gabrielle Parks.
WP: Yoder. LP: Kurtz, Parks.
Central Columbia: Alyxandra Flick 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Emmie Rowe 1-for-3, run, RBI; Payton Crawford 3-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs; Kendra Zimmerman 1-for-3, run; Gabrielle Hashagan 0-for-3, run; Reece Knorr 2-for-4, double, run; Abigail Haught 3-for-4, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Isabel Snyder 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Ava Klingerman 2-for-2, HR (Bottom 4th), 2 runs, 3 RBIs.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich 1-for-2, run; Kurtz 1-for-4, run; Ava Hughes 0-for-2, run; Nina Wilk 1-for-3, HR (Grand Slam - Top 5th), 4 RBIs; Parks 1-for-3; Ava Bonshock 0-for-2, run; Kendra Taylor 1-for-3.