ALMEDIA — Alyxandra Flick had a clutch performance for the Blue Jays during the HAC-II contest as the senior went 3-for-4 at the plate, recorded a game-high five RBIs, hit a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, and scored three runs.
Abigail Haught, Ava Klingerman, and Kendra Zimmerman each finished with two runs, and combined to record four RBIs for Central Columbia (10-3, 6-2).
Kiera Nickles and Madelyn Nichalus had multiple hits in the game for the Black Panthers. Nickles went a perfect 3-for-3, and recorded an RBI. Nichalus, Joshalyn Bobb, and Kendall Fedder scored all three runs for Milton (0-10, 0-6) in the loss.
Central Columbia 13, Milton 3
Milton;020;010 — 3-8-1
C.Columbia;301;036 — 13-14-0
Macy Gearhart and Emma Yoder. Adrianna Allabach and Alivia Winder.
WP: Gearhart. LP: Allenbach.
Central Columbia: Alyxandra Flick 3-for-4, HR (bot. 5th), 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Emmie Rowe 1-for-4, run; Payton Crawford 1-for-3, run; Kendra Zimmerman 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Abigail Haught 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Isabel Snyder 0-for-2, RBI; Reece Knorr 1-for-2; G.Erb 1 run; Gabby Hashagen 2-for-4, run, RBI; Ava Klingerman 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI.
Milton: Kiera Nickles 3-for-3, RBI; Emily Seward 1-for-3; Madelyn Nichalus 2-for-4, double, run; Brooklyn Wade 1-for-3; Joshalyn Bobb 0-for-1, run; Kendall Fedder 1-for-2, run, RBI.