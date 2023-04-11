MILTON — Macy Gearhart didn't allow a single run against Milton, throwing a complete game shutout leading Central Columbia to a 16-0 HAC-II victory on Tuesday.
Emmie Rowe drove six runs and went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate.
Alyxandra Flick, Payton Crawford, and Kendra Zimmerman also recorded multiple RBIs in the game for the Bluejays.
Kiera Nickles led the Black Panthers with two hits in two at-bats.
Central Columbia 16, Milton 0 (5 innings)
C.Columbia;242;44 — 16-15-0
Milton;000;00 — 0-4-2
WP: Macy Gearhart. LP: Alivia Windor.
Central Columbia: Alyxandra Flick 2-for-2, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Emmie Rowe 3-for-3, 3 runs, 6 RBIs; Payton Crawford 2-for-4, 3 RBIs; Kendra Zimmerman 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Gabrielle Hashagen 2-for-4, double, RBI; G.Erb 1 run; Abigail Haught 0-for-1, 2 runs; Gearhart 1-for-1; Isabel Snyder 2-for-4, 2 runs; Ava Klingerman 2-for-3, 3 runs, RBI; Brynn Karnes 1 run; Landri Knowles 1 run.
Milton: Emily Seward 1-for-2; Madelyn Nichalus 1-for-2; Kiera Nickles 2-for-2.