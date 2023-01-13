ALMEDIA — Emmie Rowe finished the game with 13 points for the Bluejays in a blowout win over Shamokin in HAC-II play. The score was 29-8 at halftime in favor of Central Columbia.
Des Michaels scored six points for the Indians (10-4, 4-1) in the loss.
Central Columbia 46, Shamokin 15
Central Columbia (12-2) 46
Haley Bull 3 2-2 9; Alyx Flick 4 0-1 8; Emmie Rowe 5 2-3 13; Caitlyn Weatherill 3 2-5 9; Lindsey Bull 1 0-0 2; Madelyn Blake 2 1-2 5. Totals: 18 7-13 46.
3-point goals: H.Bull, Rowe, Weatherill.
Did not score: Ava Klingerman, Avery Kissinger.
Shamokin (10-4) 15
Des Michaels 3 0-1 6; Payten Puttmann 1 0-0 2; Ally Waugh 1 1-1 3; Delilah Nazih 1 2-4 4. Totals: 6 3-6 15.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Carly Nye, Gianna Venna, Madi Lippay, Anastasia Wetzel, Gabby Venna, Gabby Rapp.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;2;6;4;3 — 15
C.Columbia;8;21;15;2 — 46