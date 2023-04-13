MIFFLINBURG — Central Columbia (9-0, 7-0) remains perfect on the season by defeating the Wildcats in HAC-II play. With the win, the Bluejays sweep the season series against Mifflinburg (0-9, 0-7).
Central Columbia 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Elias Hosler (CC) def. Matthew Blake 6-0, 6-0; Luke Saracoglu (CC) def. Kaleb Sauers 6-1, 6-0; Seth Preistman (CC) def. Jacob Post 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Damyan Petryshak & Eli Sheesholtz (CC) def. Andrew Blake & Reese Conklin 6-2, 6-1; Sohan Patel & Romen Costa (CC) def. Clay Groff & Ryan Sauers 6-1, 6-0.