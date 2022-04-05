SUNBURY — Instead of a third set in the first singles game between Shikellamy's Jack Weaver and Central Mountain's Ethan Hall, there was a super tie breaker after both competitors split the first two sets. In that super tie breaker, Weaver won 10-7 giving the Braves their lone match point.
Asher Talbot and Nate Brinker would go on to win the other two singles matches for the Wildcats. It was in both doubles games that Central Mountain pulled away to capture the win as Jackson Walker and Leisher Gugino won the first double 6-0 and 6-1 to clinch the match.
Central Mountain 4, Shikellamy 1
Singles
Jack Weaver (Shik) def. Ethan Hall, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7 (STB); Asher Talbot (CM) def. Micah Moyer, 6-0, 6-1; Nate Brinker (CM) def. Luke Fatool, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
Jackson Walker - Leisher Gugino (CM) def. Fernando Nunez - Julian Derr, 6-0, 6-1; Joe Caimi - Lucas Porter (CM) def. Caden Balliet - Nick Cooper, 6-1, 6-1.