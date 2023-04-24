MILL HALL — Tyler Geiswite won the first set of the second singles game 6-4 against Central's Joe McCluskey. In the second set, McCluskey won 6-4, including a 10-7 tiebreaker to give the Wildcats one of their match points during the HAC-I contest.
Joe Cami and Jackson Proctor took the first doubles game by defeating Trace Witter and Deven Shoemaker in three sets 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
The Black Panthers fall to 1-12, and 0-9 in conference play.
Central Mountain 5, Milton 0
Singles
Asher Talbot (CM) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel 6-1, 6-1; Joe McCluskey (CM) def. Tyler Geiswite 4-6, 6-4 (10-7 TB); Nate Brinker (CM) def. Keegan Gill 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Joe Cami & Jackson Proctor (CM) def. Trace Witter & Deven Shoemaker 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Nick Piegalui & Tim Brinker (CM) won via forfeit.