MILTON — Central Mountain took care of business by winning all three singles games to clinch the HAC-I match.
The Black Panthers forced the third and decisive sets in both doubles games, including a Supertiebreaker in the first game as Gaven Russell and Keagan Gill came up short against Nate Brinker and Jackson Proctor.
Central Mountain 5, Milton 0
Singles
Asher Talbot (CM) def. Trace Witter 6-0, 6-0; Joe McClusky (CM) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reiger 6-0, 6-1; Joe Caimi (CM) won via forfeit.
Doubles
Nate Brinker & Jackson Proctor (CM) def. Gaven Russell & Keagan Gill 6-1, 5-7 (10-4 Supertiebreaker); Nick Piergullini & Tim Brinker (CM) def. Tyler Geiswite & Deven Shoemaker 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.