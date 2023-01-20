SUNBURY — Behind his five 3-pointers and 26 points in the game, Hayden Pardoe leads Central Mountain (13-1, 5-1) to the HAC-I victory. Jack Hanna knocked down two triples of his own and finishes with 15 points.
Xavier Fashaw scored a season-high 20 points for Shikellamy (5-10, 1-5) in the loss. Mason Deitrich (15) and Cameron Lenner (10) combine for 25 points in the game.
Tied at 35 coming out of halftime, the Wildcats outscored the Braves 39-31 in the second half. Despite a late rally in the fourth quarter, Shikellamy falls short on the comeback.
Central Mountain 74, Shikellamy 66
Central Mountain (13-1) 74
Jack Hanna 4 5-6 15; Essex Taylor 3 2-2 8; Hunter Hoy 1 0-0 2; Hayden Pardoe 10 1-1 26; Brady Myers 3 2-2 9; Dom Longworth 1 0-0 2; Xavier Persun 2 1-1 5; Caleb Mahoney 0 2-3 2; Levi Schlesinger 2 0-1 4; Darius Shade 0 1-2 1. Totals: 26 14-18 74.
3-point goals: Pardoe 5, Hanna 2, Myers.
Did not score: Jeremy Reese.
Shikellamy (5-10) 66
Joniel Bruno 1 0-0 2; Ryan Williams 1 0-1 2; Cameron Lenner 4 1-2 10; Asher Moyer 3 2-2 8; Xavier Fashaw 6 5-7 20; Logan McAlister 1 1-1 3; Mason Deitrich 3 8-10 15; Brady Wilson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 17-23 66.
3-point goals: Fashaw 3, Deitrich, Lenner.
Did not score: Logan Fisher, Micah Moyer.
Score by quarters
C.Mountain;20;15;19;20 — 74
Shikellamy;20;15;7;24 — 66