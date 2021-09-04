MILL HALL — Max Madden's two-point run was stuffed with no time on the clock, capping a furious 22 seconds, as Central Mountain held off Shamokin 35-34 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Friday night.
Central Mountain got the ball back trailing with 3:18 left on its own 20. Quarterback Brett Gerlach converted a third-and-22 on the drive with a 66-yard run deep into Shamokin territory. Gerlach scored with 22 seconds left in the game to give the Wildcats a 35-28 lead.
Collin Seedor then return the ensuing kickoff 77 yards to cut the lead to 35-34 before Central Mountain stopped the two-point attempt.
Madden ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns for Shamokin (1-1 overall, 0-1 HAC-I). Gerlach finished with 116 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while throwing for 138 yards and two scores.
Central Mountain 35, Shamokin 34
Shamokin (1-1);0;21;7;6;—34
Cen. Mtn.(2-0);12;8;7;8;—35
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CM-Brett Gerlach 9 run (kick failed)
CM-Ryan Pentz 19 pass from Gerlach (kick blocked)
Shamokin
S-Max Madden 67 run (Carson Ososkie kick)
S-Tyler Whary 5 pass from Brett Nye (Ososkie kick)
S-Madden 8 run (Ososkie kick)
CM-Connor Foltz, 26 pass from Gerlach (Gerlach run)
Third quarter
CM-Pentz 35 run (Peyton Jones kick)
S-Madden 51 run (Ososkie kick)
Fourth quarter
CM-Gerlach 1 run (Foltz pass from Gerlach)
S-Colin Seedor 77 kick return (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Sham;CM
First Downs;15;17
Rushes- net yards.;38-217;33-245
Passing yards.;95;138
Total yds;312;383
Passing;8-16-0;10-19-0
Penalties;7-60;6-39
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shamokin: Maddedn 23-151, 3 TDs; Whary 7-42, Aaron Frasch 5-28, Corey Adams 1-3, Nye 2-(-7). Central Mountain: Gerlach 13-116, 2 TDs; Pentz 11-97, TD; Micah Walizer 6-30, Tanner Williamson 1-5, Foltz 1-(-3), team 1-0.
PASSING — Shamokin: Nye 8-16-0 for 95 yards, TD. Central Mountain: Gerlach 10-19-0 for 138 yard, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Shamokin: Seedor 3-57, Chase Pensyl 3-11, Whary 2-21, Colton Lynch 1-21. Central Mountain: Pentz 3-35, Foltz 2-76, TD; Owen Persun 2-25, Julian Wilt 2-(-1), Walizer 1-3.