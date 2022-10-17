LEWISBURG — It was a difficult way to end the opening 40 minutes of Lewisburg’s game against Central Columbia, the unbeaten top-ranked 2A girls soccer team in Pennsylvania, on Monday.
The Green Dragons kept the Blue Jays off the scoreboard until a tally with 49 seconds by Kayla Keefer changed the direction of the game.
The Blue Jays erupted for five in the second half as they closed out a perfect 18-0 regular season with a 6-0 win over Lewisburg.
The Blue Jays will be the No. 1 seed in the District 4 Class AA playoffs. Lewisburg will end the regular season Wednesday against Warrior Run.
The Blue Jays feat seemed like only a small piece of their goals as they calmly celebrated before walking off the field. Keefer’s yell and hug for her teammates had more energy as the larger endgame appeared to be the focus.
“It feels great, but we are right back to square one,” Keefer said. “We wanted a perfect season, but it’s time to start back up. It’s important for our team that we put it aside and get ready for districts.”
Keefer looked ready herself as she finished with three goals. Her tally in the second half from a Lindsey Bull pass was fantastic.
Keefer high-pointed the ball to head it by Emma Hopkinson for a four-goal lead. Her most critical effort, though, came in the closing minute of the opening half when she scored the game’s first goal.
“You have to trust in your teammates and Lindsey has always had good crosses,” Keefer said. “Lewisburg put up a really good fight. They had good defending. That goal at the end of the half was really big for us.”
Keefer didn’t celebrate the goal much as she jogged back to midfield and got ready to start play again. She worked throughout the game and was rewarded with two goals in the second half.
Haley Bull created chances for the offense throughout the contest, but took a little longer to get her first goal. She scored with less than two minutes to play.
Haley Bull was a major contributor in the second half as the Blue Jays offense started to find a rhythm. She also felt like the goal in the closing minutes of the first half was a big shift for the team.
“One word I’m going to say is chaotic,” Bulls said. “We weren’t nervous, but we knew we needed to get going. They came out with a lot of energy. They pushed us hard.”
Lewisburg limited Central Columbia to just six shots with two going on goal in the first half. It’s just one of the two that came off the foot of Keefer as she gave the Blue Jays the lead for good with her late scoring effort.
“We closed the ball down and we were a little more physical,” Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski said of the first half success. “They still beat us to some balls, but we did better at pressuring them and making them make mistakes.”
Central Columbia adjusted in the second half and received goals from Lindsey Bull and Keefer in the opening ten minutes. The Blue Jays finished with 12 shots in the second half.
“Our first half wasn’t overly strong and we just had to settle in,” Central Columbia coach Ryan Polly said. “We made a couple adjustments at halftime and we just never looked back.”
Madelyn Blake scored in between two Keefer goals as the Blue Jays closed out their 15th shutout of the season.
Karsyn Cox wasn’t challenged at all as the Green Dragons were prevented from recording a shot in the game. She ended the season giving up just three goals and posting 15 clean sheets with 45 saves.
Central Columbia 6, Lewisburg 0
First half
CC-Kayla Keefer (Jaycee Karaffa), 39:11.
Second half
CC-Lindsey Bull (unassisted), 48:39; CC-Keefer (L. Bull), 52:20; CC-Madelyn Blake (unassisted), 58:00; CC-Keefer (unassisted), 78:12; CC-Haley Bull (unassisted), 38:45.
Shots: CC 18-1 Corners: 2-2. Saves: CC (Karsyn Cox), 0; L (Emma Hopkinson), 2.