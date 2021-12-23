Chad M. Bogush, 41, of Mount Pleasant Mills, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, after a battle with COVID pneumonia. The Lord has called him home where Chad will no longer suffer. He was welcomed in Heaven by his son Aiden, and his parents.
Chad was born Aug. 8, 1980, the son of the late Paul Bogush Jr. and Nancy Bogush. On Sept. 21, 2006, he married his loving wife, Julie (Shaffer). They just celebrated 15 years of marriage.
Chad enjoyed lots of different hobbies and activities which included gardening with his family, making probably some of the best cider from their apple trees, fishing, hunting, golfing, spotting deer with his family, stocking fish, finding a good public sale to attend to find antiques to add to his collection, and attending his boys’ sporting events. He also enjoyed taking his classic 1955 Ford truck to parades and car shows.
Chad started working at the Shade Mountain Golf Course at a young age. He started out picking range balls and cleaning clubs. Later he worked as a part of the maintenance crew and pro shop. He met so many different people from working there and many who are still close acquaintances today. He was currently a board member of the Middleburg Area Recreation Association.
Chad also worked at IGA, Christmas tree farms, Marvin Walters siding, Northway Industries and Fogarty Homes.
Chad, at the time of his death was currently a member for nearly 16 years with Local 520 Plumber and Pipefitters and had been blessed to work for the same 16 years employed by G.R. Sponaugle in Harrisburg. For a little more than three years now he had been working in the office as a plumbing and mechanical estimator.
In addition to his wife, Chad is survived by his boys, Austin and Andrew, both living at home. Chad is also survived by his siblings, Deborah Bogush Tillett of Middleburg, Paul Bogush and his wife Kristine of Winfield, Cheryl Kline and her husband Jimmie of Middleburg, Steven Bogush and his wife Shelley of Selinsgrove, Todd Bogush and his wife Mayumi of Mililani Town, Hawaii; his mother and father-in-law, Richard and Diane Shaffer of Mount Pleasant Mills; two sisters-in-law, Jessica White and her husband Robert of Halifax, Jennifer Brubaker and her husband Dennis of Liverpool, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Aiden Blair Bogush in infancy in 2017; and a nephew, Travis Tillett in 2012.
Friends and family are invited to the visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. at Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, 1693 Creek Road, Middleburg. Officiating will be Pastor James Plank and Pastor Solomon Shaffer.
The family kindly requests that contributions in Chad’s memory be made to their Go Fund Me account to benefit Chad’s boys: https://gofund.me/63ef5990 or the Shade Mountain Golf Course, PO Box 352, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.