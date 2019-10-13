Chad Peeling died at home Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, of complications related to the brain cancer he’d bravely fought for more than three years; he was 48.
Chad is survived by his wife of 23 years, Christine “Chris” Bergesen-Peeling; two sons, Pierce and Evan; one brother, Elliot (Karla); one sister, Whitney; nephew, Calvin; mother, Dianne and father, Clyde.
He was a devoted husband and father, always eager to spend as much time with his family as possible. He and Chris loved to travel together and visited Australia, Africa, the Caribbean, and the western United States — in most cases with their sons.
Chad grew up on the zoo grounds at Reptiland, and from an early age lectured to zoo visitors. He graduated from Warrior Run High School and Susquehanna University where he created his own major he called Zoo Management — a mix of business and biology. He presented programs to many schools, was a repeat guest speaker at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and was heard and seen on many radio and television shows. He also wrote on a range of subjects for zoo industry publications and contributed an essay to the book “Cane Toads and Other Rogue Species” published by Public Affairs. He was a natural teacher and mentored young keepers at Reptiland — many of whom have gone on to careers in major zoological institutions.
Quick-witted and friendly, he was known as a critical thinker who often expressed skepticism of claims made without evidence. As one zoo colleague said “When he spoke before his peers he was respected, even by those with whom he disagreed. He was always prepared to back up his position with facts.”
Together with Elliot and Chris, he influenced the look and direction of Reptiland over the past 30 years. Beginning in 1999, he and his brother collaborated in the conception, design and fabrication of six major traveling exhibitions that have been, and continue to be, hosted by more than 100 major museums, science centers and zoos throughout North America, such as the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia.
Chad and his family shared a love of nature, science, hiking in national parks, and sailing vacations with good friends. Because they so often enjoyed hiking and biking in the Pine Creek Valley, contributions may be made in his name to Pine Creek Preservation Association, P.O. Box 11, Waterville, PA 17776. Alternatively, friends could plant and nurture a tree or shrub.
Funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family.