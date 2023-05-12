DANVILLE — Celebrating and recognizing business excellence was the theme of the 102nd Annual Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC) Meeting and Awards Ceremony, held Thursday at the Pine Barn Inn in Danville.
On a day when the United States declared an end to the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, GSVCC President and CEO Bob Garrett addressed membership and said, “we’ve held our own during a period when we were told 25 percent of all businesses were going to close.
“We try to retain 88 percent of membership from one year to the next. That’s the benchmark that chambers of our size naturally have.” Garrett said
The GSVCC has exceeded that with about 95 percent retention. Each year, the organization is gaining an average of 80 members.
“So we’ve had a gradual increase, particularly as we had to face some heavy headwinds,” Garrett said, referring to the pandemic.
Currently there are 600 members who pay dues.
Early in the meeting Union County Commissioner Jeff Reber, also a member of the Chamber board, explained some of the GSVCC strategic plan.
“Workforce engagement is a priority,” Reber said. “Where are the people who will apply for jobs? Bringing broadband to rural areas. Value, or cost of business is a concern given inflation. How are we going to survive? Another issue is retention. How do we retain customers? Also, do we keep citizens in our community?”
Before handing out awards, the chamber put a spotlight on young entrepreneurs Zach Engle and Logan Frantz, Lewisburg Area High School students, who co-founded Frengle, a custom woodworking company.
“Logan plays guitar, so one of the things we produce are custom guitar frets. and accessories,” Engle said. They also have a website, frengle.net.
The chamber recognized the following businesses and individuals of excellence:
Business of the Year: T. Ross Brothers Construction, of Milton
Small Business of the Year: Isabella Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge, in Selinsgrove
Star of Excellence: Sabra Karr, of Village Realty
Heritage Award: Fred Keller, former U.S. House Rep., District 12.
Keller, who is now back in the Valley after serving in Washington, said, “What makes this community such a special place to live is not the politicians in Washingon, but the people here.”
Business outlook
Addressing the future and the CSVT, Garrett said, “Routes 11 and 15 will become the new main street of the Susquehanna Valley. Not only will we see more businesses, but more diverse amount of businesses. We think we’ll see real economic activity happening.”
Garrett said post-pandemic, “we’re seeing entrepreneurism has grown. People have become very sophisticated. Most all of our new businesses in the Chamber are entrepreneurial-type businesses. That’s where we’ll see growth over a long period of time.”