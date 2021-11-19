Chandis L. Klinger entered into eternal life in peace and comfort to be with his heavenly Father on Nov. 18, 2021, beside the love of his life, Violet, and the warmth of a wood stove.
He was born at Lewistown Hospital on Dec. 7, 1938, the son of Merle C. and Elsie M. (Harlacher) Klinger. He grew up on his parent’s dairy farm in Beaver Springs and graduated from West Snyder High School in 1956. In 1961, he graduated from Penn State University with a degree in aeronautical engineering. On July 11, 1970, he married Violet Kratzer, the love of his life. He joined the United States Air Force and served his country for 20 years, finally retiring in 1981. His work with the Air Force Logistic Command included satellite launches, wind tunnel projects, and the development of the Air Launched Cruise Missile. While he was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base, he made several cross-country road trips by car from California to Pennsylvania. He loved to travel and visited most of the 50 states.
After retiring, the family returned to Central Pennsylvania where he designed and built their family home on his beloved woodland property. In 1986, he began his second working career with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in the Department of Rail Freight and Ports where he helped upgrade the state’s railway tunnels for double stack freight cars. He was a soccer referee and eventually helped train many referees for the Middleburg AYSO youth soccer program. He was an avid Penn State football fan. After seeing American chestnut trees disappear during his lifetime, he became a founding member of the PA/NJ Chapter of the American Chestnut Foundation. He self-directed numerous experiments to repopulate them in his backwoods laboratory and loved to present his findings at many of the Chapter’s meetings.
His greatest joys were being a father to Hans and Kristy, being a grandfather to Libby and Addy, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Paxtonville United Methodist Church and supervised the building of the parsonage. He loved hunting, woodworking, cutting trees, golfing, traveling, gardening, cutting firewood, and taking care of his woods. He never met a tree that he couldn’t cut which led him to owning and running a portable Wood Mizer sawmill where he sawed more than 100,000 board feet of lumber for himself and others.
He will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives he touched.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Elsie (Harlacher) Klinger.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Violet; a son, Hans (Anne Leigh) Klinger; a daughter, Kristy (Bernd Haase); two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Addisyn; and two sisters, Nina Klinger and Wanda (Oliver) Cundy.
Special thank you to Almond Tree and the visiting nurses who helped.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. at the Paxtonville United Methodist Church in Paxtonville.
Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the PA/NJ Chapters of The American Chestnut Foundation, 206 Forest Resources Lab, University Park, PA 16802.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.