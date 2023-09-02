Way back in 2002, the Pa. Game Commission made a dramatic and controversial change to how it would manage the state’s deer herd.
Part of that change was to reduce population numbers by increasing the number of antlerless deer permits. Another big change was to implement stronger antler restrictions in hopes of producing more large, mature bucks.
Under the new regulations in our area, buck would be required to have at least three points to one antler to be legally hunted, with an exception made for junior hunters, mentored hunters, disabled hunters with a permit to use a vehicle, and resident active-duty military personnel.
Now it’s 2023 and many people, including State Representative David Maloney, the chair of the House Game and Fisheries Committee, feel it’s time to make another change. If adopted, his plan would allow senior hunters the opportunity to harvest buck with fewer than three points on one antler, instead going back to the regulation of one antler of a minimum of 3 inches.
What would the benefits of such a change be?
Let’s be honest: Seniors have been providing the Commission with license dollars for years now, even while many of them are experiencing declining physical ability, including reflex time, endurance and vision. Why not increase their odds of tagging what could prove to be their final buck?
Haven’t they earned it by not only funding the commission, but also by mentoring the next generation of hunters?
I certainly think so.
Another benefit would be one more tool for the Commission to utilize in controlling the spread of CWD (Chronic Wasting Disease).
Areas of confirmed CWD occurrences are of great concern to the Commission. Attempting to decrease deer numbers to slow the spread of this fatal disease, which has the potential to severely affect our state’s deer herd, is currently a Commission priority.
Buck traveling during the rut or breeding season are thought to be a contributing factor to the disease’s spread. Wouldn’t lowering buck numbers in these areas help slow the spread?
Last of all, let’s remember one more thing. Whether or not a senior hunter squeezes the trigger on a buck will still be a personal choice.
Should a hunter decide he doesn’t wish to harvest a young buck, he has the option of allowing that deer to pass by. If not concerned about antler size, then the opportunity to put a supply of steaks, roasts and burger in the freezer could very well be a welcomed addition to what is often a tight budget.
In my way of thinking, allowing senior hunters to make a personal choice whether to harvest a younger buck could only help — not only to maintain hunter numbers, but also be an additional tool for deer management during a time when CWD could become wide-spread among the herd.
Can a smaller buck be considered a trophy worth taking? Ask anyone who grew up in the 1960s and ’70s, when these deer were legal, and I’m sure you’ll receive a loud and strong “yes.”
My very first buck was a spike-antlered deer that came from an area where large buck simply weren’t produced due to a lack of feed and minerals.
Was that deer a trophy?
It was to me, and is still proudly displayed above the fireplace of my home.