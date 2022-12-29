The new year will bring with it critical changes in the judiciary in the Susquehanna Valley, and residents/voters would be wise to pay attention to who is running to fill these critical posts beginning now.
President Judges Charles Saylor of Northumberland County and Michael Sholley of Union County are both set to retire in early 2023. Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson previously announced that he would not seek re-election.
Add into the fact that Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said he will likely seek the crossover judgeship in Snyder and Union counties, the Valley could have two new judges and two new DAs. And the other DAs — Tony Matulewicz in Northumberland County and Angie Mattis in Montour County — are also on the ballot.
That is a lot of change to one of the most critical services in the region in a short period of time.
Saylor and Sholley both acknowledged the early announcement of their retirements was in part to allow sitting judges to get a head start on the administrative jobs handled by the president judge and to ensure the positions were able to get on the November ballots.
A few names have already emerged as candidates.
In Northumberland County, commissioner Kymberley Best and District Judge Mike Toomey have already announced their candidacy to replace Sholley. In Snyder County, Piecuch said he intends to run for judge if Sholley's retirement is confirmed next month. No other candidates have formally announced their intentions.
When the calendar flips to 2023, there will likely be a flood of candidates for these key positions. The names who have emerged so far are qualified and have already served the Valley well in existing positions.
Their intent to run will also have down-ballot ramifications. Northumberland County will need a new commissioner with Best seeking the post; Sunbury's District Judge's office could be vacant if Toomey prevails, along with the likely opening of Snyder DA.
That is a lot of moving parts. Stay tuned to see what direction the region will be taking very soon.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item's editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today's was written by Editor William Bowman.