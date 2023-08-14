Charity Ann Allen, 47, of rural Middleburg, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at her home.
She was born Dec. 19, 1975, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Ronald A. Keister and Lori E. (Spotts) Keister. She was married to William Allen who survives. Charity was a 1994 graduate of Middleburg High School.
Surviving in addition to her parents and husband are a son, Travis A. Stump; a daughter, Brittany N. Krebs; four grandchildren, three sisters, Amy Gaugler, Lori Kimball, and Bonnie Hartnett; and her maternal grandmother, Virginia Gaugler.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.