Charles Arthur Heckman, 77, of Port Trevorton, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital following a brief illness.
"Charlie" was born Jan. 31, 1945, in Middleburg. He served in the US Army from April of 1962 through April of 1965, when he was honorably discharged.
He is survived by his best friend, companion and caregiver, Susan Fogle, as well as his favorite dog in the whole world, Abe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Arlene (Herman) Heckman.
A notorious motorhead, he loved browsing through the Auto-locator, watching car shows on television and participating in classic car shows. He took great pride in keeping every vehicle he owned in prime condition. He loved talking with his friends, and usually about cars.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.