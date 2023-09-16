Charles A. Klingler, 77, Summerfield, Florida

Charles (Charlie) Albert Klingler, 77, passed away on Sept. 9, 2023, in Summerfield, Florida. Charlie dealt with a long hard battle of Double Hit B-Cell High Grade Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma for the last nine months.
He was born on Aug. 23, 1946, to Miriam and Albert Klingler of Mifflinburg, Pa.
Charlie married Helen (Stahl) on June 6, 1970, and together they celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Charlie worked at International Paper Company, Lewisburg, Pa., for over 24 years before retiring. His work prior to International Paper Company consisted of employment at H. L. Klose and Sons, Mifflinburg, Pa., and BZ Motors, Lewisburg, Pa.
Charlie was a past member of the National Street Rod Association and Charter member of the Susquehanna Valley CARTS. He also was a past member of the Mifflinburg Moose; American Legion Post 25. Selinsgrove, Pa.; American Legion Post 410, Mifflinburg, Pa., and VFW, Mifflinburg, Pa. He served served as an Honor Guard for the Mifflinburg American Legion and Mifflinburg VFW for a number of years. He was a current member of the American Legion Post 347, The Villages, Florida and the VFW Post of Candler, Florida.
He served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967 with the 545th Transportation Unit. Charlie’s story of Vietnam was written by author William Brown in his books ("Our Vietnam Wars-Volume 2") as told by those who served.
Charlie was a real car buff for muscle cars and hot rods. He was a true MOPAR MAN. He loved his Road Runners and his special 39 Chevy Coupe Hot Rod. Along with that, he loved his Custom Soft Tail Harley Davidson. He and his wife attended many car shows and motor cycle events including those in Daytona Beach, Florida and Rolling Thunder in Washington, D.C. Together, they also attended many Nascar races and drag races. He always looked forward to attending the Gator Nationals Drag Races in Gainesville, Florida, with his dear friend and neighbor Tom.
Charlie loved to read any book he could get his hands on involving cars and many war battles. Let’s not forget his love for any furry animal on the planet. He rescued a few in his lifetime.
Charlie’s antics were always special and he had a way of making one laugh. He had a certain grin that added sparkle in his blue eyes and you knew he was up to something. He was an inspiration to hospital staff as told by one of his nurses. His nurse said his mischievous (just a bit) personality made him laugh daily while he was in rehab. Even though his wife told him not to get up without help, the next thing they knew he was out cruising with his walker. He wasn't going to take cancer lying down. The beach was one of his favorite places. He was fan of Jimmy Buffet, Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones and just about any rock and roll music performer. He had the opportunity to see Elvis Presley and Kiss in person and to meet many past performers such as Gary Lewis and the Playboys, the Drifters and many more artists who performed at the Orange Blossom Opry in Weirsdale, Florida.
He leaves behind his wife Helen of 53 years; a sister, Helen Shively; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was succeeded in death by his parents Albert and Miriam (Troup) Klingler.
He will be buried at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla., with American Legion Post # 347 rendering honors Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, 11 a.m.
The next time you pick up a glass … say "Here is one for you Charlie.” He would love that.
Contributions may be made to the Gainesville Fisher House, 5106 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, Florida. Arrangements entrusted with Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs, 352-430-1449. Sentiments are encouraged at www.baldwinbrothers.com.