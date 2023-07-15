Charles A. “Pete” Wright, 83, a lifetime resident of Turbotville, and most recently of Connecticut, has gone to be with his heavenly father on July 13, 2023, joining his wife and eldest son.
Born March 19, 1940, in Watsontown, he was a son of the late Boyd and Marie (Gauger) Wright. He and his wife, the former Louise “Lois” Choplick, were married on September 14, 1963, and together they celebrated nearly 51 years of marriage.
Charlie, or Pete as many people knew him in his early years, was a pillar in the community for nearly half a century. He was employed by Turbotville National Bank for 50 years before his retirement in 2017. Charlie always arrived first at work and made sure coffee was made before anybody else arrived. His co-workers and friends would describe him as easy-going and a joy to be around. Charlie loved to banter and made friends with everybody he came across.
He served on the Board of Directors for the Turbotville National Bank through 2022, was actively involved with the Lions Club, and previously served as treasurer for both Zion Lutheran Church, where he was a member, and the Turbotville Cemetery.
Surviving are two children, Donna Dietterick, of Milford, CT, and Richard Wright, of White Deer; one daughter-in-law, Bonita Wright, of Durham, N.C.; six grandchildren, Charlon, Danielle, Jordin (Ron), Zayne, Mason, and Sarah; two great-grandchildren, Gianna and Vincent; and his beloved cat companion, Simon.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by one son, Robin Wright.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, with his pastor, the Rev. Erwin Roux, officiating.
Burial will follow in the Turbotville Cemetery.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Charlie’s memory be made to either the Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise St., Turbotville, PA 17772, or the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.