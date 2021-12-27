Charles A. Sheaffer, 89, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered eternal rest Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Dec. 24, 1931, in McAlisterville, a son of the late Homer E. Sheaffer and Minnie L. Martin.
On Aug. 16, 1952, Charles married his sweet and precious bride, Helen (Graham) Sheaffer. They shared more than 69 years of a beautiful marriage.
At a young age, Charles served in the United States Army from Oct. 26, 1953, until his honorable discharge on Oct. 25, 1955.
Charles was employed at Wood-Mode Cabinetry in Kreamer from where he retired after 43 years of service. He was also a pastor at Tuscarora Church of the Brethren and Farmers Grove Church of the Brethren for more than 30 years.
He was a proud golden member of the Church of the Brethren. Charles enjoyed watching Philly’s baseball and Eagles football, as well as playing baseball in his younger days. He also enjoyed hunting rabbits and deer, woodworking, landscaping, and yard work. He was very meticulous and particular with his lawn care. His greatest enjoyment in life was loving his children, his grandson, and his great-grandchildren.
Charles was the last of his immediate family.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Helen; two daughters, Sharon Leonard and her husband David Rapp of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Susan K. Hoffman of Selinsgrove; a grandson, Christopher M. Leonard and his wife Allison of Mount Pleasant Mills; two great-grandchildren, Timothy Charles Leonard and Elizabeth Leonard; and stepgrandchildren, Travis Maurer and Thomas Maurer, both of Milton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Barry Sheaffer; three brothers, Palmer Sheaffer, Wilmer Sheaffer, and John N. Sheaffer; and two sisters, Joanne Sheaffer and Pauline Sheaffer.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. at the Aline Methodist Church, 400 Aline Church Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, with the Rev. Valerie Delooze and Bishop William Luckadoo officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in Aline Cemetery.
Full military honors will be accorded by Selinsgrove American Legion Victory Post No. 25 and the Selinsgrove VFW Post No. 6631.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.