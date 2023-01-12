Charles A. Wolfe Sr., 89, of Lewisburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
Born in Montour County on Sept. 17, 1933, he was the son of the late Thomas Raymond and Irene Beatrice (Bailey) Wolfe. He was married to the former Dorothy Cohrs. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage until her death in 2015.
Charles was a truck driver and mechanic for Narehood Trucking and Milton Trans.
He was a member of the Truth and Restoration Church in Milton, was a member of the F&AM Lodge No. 256 in Milton and served in the US Army.
Charles is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Charles A. Jr. of Milton, and Kenneth and Lisa Wolfe of New Columbia; a daughter and son-in-law, Colleen and James Kline of Milton; a sister, Beatrice Simpson of Watsontown; five grandchildren, Salina Kline, Jace Wolfe, Boenell Kline, Melissa Schreffler, and Ryan Wolfe; and four great-grandchildren, Keegan, Brayden, Isaac, and Ava.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Linda Wolfe.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where Masonic services will begin at 11 followed by the funeral service with his son-in-law, the Rev. James Kline officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Milton Cemetery.
