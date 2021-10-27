Charles C. Dreese, 94, of Mifflinburg, died suddenly while living life to the fullest, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at home. He “fought the good fight and finished the race” (I Timothy 4:7) with constant humor, strength, faith and kindness.
He was born Sept. 11, 1927, in Middleburg, a son of the late Palmer and Dora (Miller) Dreese. On Oct. 5, 1946, in Mifflinburg, he married the former Frances “Sis” N. Weidensaul, who preceded him in death Sept. 4, 2018.
Charlie was a 1946 graduate of Middleburg High School.
He was employed at Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, then Agway Incorporated until his retirement. After retirement he worked for Felker’s Carpet; and he industriously ran lots of small businesses including fruit and vegetable stands and a firewood stand.
Charlie was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, New Berlin, and former member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Mifflinburg. He served on the Consistory at both churches.
He was a member of the Lions Club, New Berlin, where he always enjoyed making milkshakes for the carnival. Charlie loved to go to the creek and feed the stray cats. He also loved to be outdoors, especially enjoying time at “the cabin” with his son and family, and hunting every year since he was young. He purchased his license for this year a day before his passing.
Surviving are one loving son, Palmer C. Dreese, and his wife Rev. Alice Rauch, of Mifflinburg; three grandchildren and their partners/spouses, Dustin Dreese and Erik Flager of Oak Park, Michigan (and Sharon Dreese from Oak Park), Karl Rauch and Alicia Holloway of Pottstown, Leslie Rauch and Jeremy Brooks of Mifflinburg; Pam Libhart; two great-grandchildren, Riley and Andrew of Mifflinburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by six brothers, Earl, Delbert, George, Rudolph, Lee, and David; and two sisters, Isabelle Fisher and Margaret Hockenbrock.
Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 326 Market St., New Berlin, where a memorial service celebrating Charles’s life will be conducted at 2, with Rev. Alice Rauch, Pastor James Cope, and Pastor Jan Garinger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Emmanuel UCC, New Berlin, 326 Market St., PO Box 329, New Berlin, PA 17855.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.