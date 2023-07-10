Charles C. Pinter, 91, of Lewisburg, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at his home.
He was born March 5, 1932, in Hungary, a son of the late Anton and Margit Pinter. On March 20, 1964, he married the former Donna Krewedl, who preceded him in death Sept. 11, 2020. Together they celebrated 56 years of marriage.
As Hungarians of Jewish ancestry, his family left Hungary before World War II to escape persecution when he was 3 years old, and found themselves in Tangier, Morocco, where he spent his childhood. They eventually traveled by ship to New York, where they settled.
After finishing his bachelor’s degree at Columbia University, he returned to Paris for graduate studies. He wrote much of his PhD thesis over years of sitting with a cappuccino in the Cafe aux Deux Magots, the iconic Latin quarter cafe in Paris and known historical hangout of Hemingway, Picasso, Julia Child, James Joyce and many others. The streets of Paris are where he met the mother of his children, Donna Pinter, a recently-graduated American student on her first trip to Europe.
A few years later, a job offer in the mathematics department at Bucknell University brought them back to the U.S. He taught at Bucknell University for over 30 years, and was part of a tightly-knit community of other Bucknell faculty families.
He loved to travel, and spent much of his life doing it. He spoke eight languages fluently and could get by in some others. In his later years, he particularly loved to return to Paris and the Greek islands.
He wrote multiple books which were published over the years, mostly mathematics. He wrote his last book in his mid-80s, published in 2020: “Mind and the Cosmic Order: How the Mind Creates the Features & Structure of All Things, and Why this Insight Transforms Physics,” a multi-disciplinary study of perception and consciousness.
He leaves behind his four children, Nicholas, Marco, Andres and Adrian, and eight grandchildren including Alessandra, Sophia, Isabella, Phillip, Irida, Madeleine, Penny and Ananda.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
