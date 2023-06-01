Charles D. Hackenburg, 95, formerly of Long Lane, Millmont, entered into rest Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Sunbury Manor Care.
He was born March 18, 1928, in Hartley Township, a son of the late Peter and Amelia (Boob) Hackenburg.
Charles was a 1946 graduate of Mifflinburg High School and a 1960 graduate of the former Williamsport Technical Institute, now Pennsylvania College of Technology.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1954.
Charles was employed at General Electric, in New York, and then moved back to Pennsylvania where he worked at Philco, for many years.
He enjoyed gardening, tinkering with tools and fixing things, and spending time at home.
Surviving are numerous extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Luckenbaugh; brother, Calvin; and his close cousin, Kenneth Hackenburg.
A graveside service will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Evangelical Community Hospital, Memo: Building Fund, 1 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
