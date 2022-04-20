Charles E. "Hambone" Dawson, 82, of Northumberland, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 3, 1939, in Williamsport, a son of the late Charles L. and Edith F. (Ross) Dawson. On Nov. 12, 1960, he married the former Joyce L. Smawl and together they celebrated 61 plus years of marriage.
Charles graduated from Montoursville High School with the class of 1957 where he served as senior class president and competed in wrestling and football.
He attended West Chester State Teachers College where he again competed in football and wrestling.
Charles stayed very involved in wrestling as an official for almost 20 years and as he followed his sons, grandsons and great-grandsons through the sport. Mr. Dawson was inducted into the West Branch Hall of Fame in 2008.
He was employed by Brodart Co. from 1965 thru 1972 when he went to Westvaco which then became C.A. Reed until the closing of the plant in 1993. Following C.A. Reed, he stayed mostly retired, occasionally doing some odd jobs to pass time, fully retiring in 2006 due to health reasons.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Joyce Lee; and three sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Cyndi Dawson, Mark and Jodi Dawson, Brian and Nicole Dawson; eight grandchildren, Travis and Nicole Dawson, Tiffany Dawson, Nicholas and Nash Dawson, Brooke, Kendell, Bailey and Cameron Dawson; two great-grandsons, Carter and Porter Dawson; and a great-granddaughter, Camila Dawson.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Deborah Lee Dawson; one brother, Danny Dawson; and his sister, Beverly Simmons.
At Charlie's request, there will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.