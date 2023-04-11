Charles E. Frye, 93, of Northumberland, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Charles was born Jan. 22, 1930, in Mount Union, a son of the late Donald C. and Elva M. (Heister) Frye. On Aug. 9, 1953, he married the former JoAlice Stephens, who survives.
After high school graduation he proudly served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Georgia, Wyoming, Japan, and North Africa.
After his military service, Charles worked for his father at Frye’s Department Store in Northumberland — eventually, Charles and his brother, Don bought the family business. After 30 years in the family business, he left and started his own construction business, where he worked until his retirement in 2000.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Northumberland and was an assistant Scoutmaster of the local chapter of the Boy Scouts of America.
Charles did not shy away from hard work and helping others. He fixed everything from replacing a roof to making sure Mrs. McGillicuddy’s screen door closed properly. Most that knew him called him by his middle name Ed. During his many family trips to Georgia, one of his hobbies was collecting reptiles for Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland. Charles also enjoyed fishing and hunting with his children, family, and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Kenneth and wife Tina, Ronald and wife Michele, and Jonathan and wife Christina; one daughter, Carol Longacre and husband Eric; grandchildren, Catherine, Jonathan, Stephen, Sean, Caleb, Alexander, Hannah, Nicole, Quinton; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Elliott, Rowan, and Aiden; brother, Donald C. Frye Jr.; and sister, Susan M. Kurtz.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Jean Anderson and Doris Hendricks.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, April 14, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where a memorial service will be held at noon with Pastor Rick Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Donate Life America in his honor, URL:https://donatelife.net/.