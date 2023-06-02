Charles E. Houser, 90, Lower Augusta Twp.

Charles Edward Houser, age 90, of River Road, Lower Augusta Township, Pennsylvania, died June 1, 2023, at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.
He was born on April 4, 1933 in Herndon, Pa., the son of the late Adam and Jennie (Lahr) Houser.
Charles was married in 1963 to Della (Lahr) Houser till her death in 2000.
He was an army veteran and served at Fort Indiantown Gap with the 46th Field Artillery Battalion.
Charles had worked for various shoe manufactures including Johnson-Bailie Shoe Factory, and Muskin Shoe Company, both formerly in Millersburg, and Milton Shoe Factory, formerly in Milton, Pa.
His hobbies included taking care of his mechanic tools. and tinkering.
He is survived by his son, Richard Houser, Sunbury; sister, Patricia Irene Maurer, Tremont, and nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by two sisters, Laura Ester Romerger and Hilda Peifer; three brothers, Alvin "Bud" Houser, Raymond "Pinky" Houser and Ernest "Dicky" Houser.
There will be a visitation held at Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes Ltd, Elizabethville on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow the visitation at Riverview Memorial Gardens, Halifax.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral. The former Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has become part of our family of funeral homes, and we are honored to serve this family at our Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Elizabethville location. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com