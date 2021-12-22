Charles E. Hufnagle, 83, Lewisburg

Charles E. "Charlie" Hufnagle, 83, a longtime resident of Lewisburg, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born June 10, 1938, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Gordon and Blanche (Hackenberg) Hufnagle. On March 5, 1960, he married the former Agnes Hollenbach, who survives. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Charlie was a 1956 graduate of Lewisburg High School. He retired as a Produce Manager from Weis Markets after 39 years. He also served as a Deputy for the PA Fish and Boat Commission, and later, the Game Commission. Following retirement, Charlie worked for the Union County Sheriff's department.
He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kratzerville.
Charlie was a life member of the Buffalo Valley Sportsmen Club, and current member of the Sinnemahoning Sportsmen Club. He formerly belonged to the West End Sportsmen Club and Elks Club, Milton. Charlie was an avid bass fisher and enjoyed hunting.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Scott Hufnagle and Michael Hufnagle and his wife, Correne, all of Lewisburg; one grandson, Tyler Hufnagle and his wife, Allison, of Mifflinburg; one sister-in-law, Linda Hager, of Northumberland; and numerous other extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Robert Hufnagle.
Services will be announced at a later date in the spring.
Contributions in Charlie's memory may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4298 Route 204, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
The family is being assisted by the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg.
