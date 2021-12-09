Charles E. Sheesley Jr., 62, of rural Lewisburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at his home.
Born in Lewisburg on July 20, 1959, he was the son of Mary (Bell) Sheesley of Penns Creek and the late Charles E. Sheesley Sr. He was married to the former Shirley Hauck. Together they celebrated 38 years of marriage.
Charles was a truck driver working for Hallmark Feeds in Mifflinburg as well as over the road.
He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and going to the cabin.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a stepson, Michael Clayton and his wife Carmen of New Columbia; two grandchildren, Alysha Beaver and her husband Jason and Brett Clayton; five sisters, Brenda Hahn and her husband Dan of Selinsgrove, Gale Sheesley and her companion Dana Sweeney of Texas, Tammy Reigle of Penns Creek, Dawn Gemberling and her husband George of Lewisburg and Michelle Wray of Penns Creek, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a stepson, Jesse Clayton.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Mazeppa Community Hall, 3200 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg, with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.