Charles Edwerth “Chuck” Shipe, 72, of Northumberland entered into rest on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
On June 12, 1976, he married the former Julie A. Reed, who survives.
Charles was born on May 18, 1950, in Danville. He was the son of the late Charles Henry Brosius and Ruth Graham (Mengel) Shipe.
He was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School and furthered his education at Austin Peay State University, Clarksville Tennessee receiving a Bachelors in Science degree and from Williamsport Area Community College with a degree in broadcasting.
Charles served in the United States Army Reserve for over 32 years and was on active duty during the first Gulf War. He was proud to serve his country. He retired from the Social Security Administration, Selinsgrove after 30 years. Charles was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6631 and the American Legion Post No. 25 both of Selinsgrove and was a former Post Commander for the VFW.
He was a cigar and train enthusiast. Chuck was also an animal lover. He particularly loved his cats!
In addition to his wife Julie of 46 years, Charles is survived by two daughters, Meghan E. (Craig) Krimbill of Waukee, Iowa and Rebekah C. (Dominic) Brigano of Oregonia, Ohio, and a sister Rebekah (Glen) Bickhart of Middleburg. He was preceded in death by his stepmother Iva Jean Shipe.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove followed by full military honors accorded by the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631 and the American Legion Post No. 25 at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Charles to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256 or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306.